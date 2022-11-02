Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $6.73 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.71. 549,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,234,757. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $79.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

