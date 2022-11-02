Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases Shares of 82,836 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,810,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period.

MUB traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.05. 149,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,109. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

