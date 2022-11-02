Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.4 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,421,964. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $297.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

