Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.5% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.49. The company had a trading volume of 77,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,784. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $274.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

