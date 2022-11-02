Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,489 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $221.13. The company had a trading volume of 88,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,622. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.