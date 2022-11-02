Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 7,915 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 799,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,843,580. The company has a market capitalization of $267.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

