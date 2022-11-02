ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $7,882,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,570,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,959,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $7,882,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,570,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,959,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

