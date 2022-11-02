ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Bank of America

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

ZI stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,352 shares of company stock worth $26,630,172 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,267,000 after acquiring an additional 819,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,658,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,683,000 after acquiring an additional 563,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

