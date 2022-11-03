1,018,171 Shares in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,018,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,958,000. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

INTF traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. 4,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,490. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

