102,645 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares by 231.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares by 1,452.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares by 276.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA HIBL opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93.

