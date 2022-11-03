1,154 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 43.5% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in Caterpillar by 23.8% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.77. The company has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

