115,481 Shares in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 14.44% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,537,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KEMX stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

