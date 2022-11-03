1,480 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $391.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.21 and a 200 day moving average of $385.94.

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.