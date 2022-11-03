16,349 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Bought by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,349 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.13. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

