1,705 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 707,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,677,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,313,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 301,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.