177,848 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 177,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 100.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

