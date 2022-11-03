1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $16.97 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 1,371,117 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $23,350,122.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 1,371,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $23,350,122.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $5,593,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,869 shares in the company, valued at $32,109.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,254,085 shares of company stock valued at $72,658,315. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. State Street Corp increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 964,549 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after buying an additional 718,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after acquiring an additional 324,722 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 109.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 139,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,051 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

