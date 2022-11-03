1peco Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $244.15 Million (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1peco has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. 1peco has a market capitalization of $244.15 million and $1,655.00 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1peco

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

