300,000 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Horizon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,099,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,034,000 after buying an additional 38,368 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 72,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.2 %

First Horizon stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 253,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,277. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.