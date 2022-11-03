37Protocol (37C) Price Hits $0.76 on Exchanges

37Protocol (37C) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One 37Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00003760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 37Protocol has a total market capitalization of $570.42 million and approximately $65,665.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 37Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,303.23 or 0.31091300 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012143 BTC.

About 37Protocol

37Protocol launched on July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. 37Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@prnumber7. The official website for 37Protocol is 37protocol.org.

Buying and Selling 37Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 37Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 37Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 37Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

