425 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Bought by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $82.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

