437,913 Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 437,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.44% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSQ. Vista Finance LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 575,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100,886 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,437,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,482,000.

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,330,064. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

