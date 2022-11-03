644 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,146 shares in the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,021,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $315.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.23.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

