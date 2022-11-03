67,873 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Bought by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Travel + Leisure accounts for about 2.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,391. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

