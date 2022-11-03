68,500 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Purchased by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. XPeng accounts for approximately 0.6% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in XPeng by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of XPeng by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. 1,203,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,379,900. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.01.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

