7Pixels Price Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. 7Pixels has a market cap of $79.52 million and approximately $26,811.00 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for $4.91 or 0.00024207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded up 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.90748392 USD and is up 5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $27,443.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

