8,579 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Leidos makes up approximately 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Leidos by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.97. 36,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,114. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average of $99.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.