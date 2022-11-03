AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Boosted by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

AbbVie stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.79. 67,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,481. The company has a market cap of $256.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.12. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.59.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

