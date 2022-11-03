AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Increased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $144.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,481. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.01 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $256.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.12.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.59.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

