AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013,864 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.59.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $144.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

