AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.84-$13.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.20 billion-$58.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.92 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.59.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $144.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

