Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 60,900 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Appian Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of APPN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 358,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,377. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth about $6,700,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Appian by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.