Absolute Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,296 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 7.6% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $1,504,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $12,022,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 241,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

