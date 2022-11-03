Absolute Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.4% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,760. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average is $87.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

