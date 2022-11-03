Absolute Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 30,949 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 232,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 91,423 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 245,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,941,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.61. 30,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.46. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

