Absolute Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,861,000 after purchasing an additional 140,145 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.17. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,744. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.