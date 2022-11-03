Absolute Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

BATS EFG traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $75.52. 1,187,241 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.91.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

