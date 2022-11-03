Absolute Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $372.54. The stock had a trading volume of 140,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,876. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $382.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.76.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

