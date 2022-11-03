Absolute Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $13.36. 1,198,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,376,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.