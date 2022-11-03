Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GIS opened at $79.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.41 and a twelve month high of $82.10.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,575 shares of company stock worth $7,701,172 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

