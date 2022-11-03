Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $192.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.29 and a 200-day moving average of $217.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.