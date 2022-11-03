Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

NYSE GPMT opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.34 million, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

