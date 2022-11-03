Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.75. 522,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,755. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 424,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 116,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

