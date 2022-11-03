Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:AKR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.75. 522,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,755. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.