ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,200 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide comprises about 3.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $33,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 368.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

ACIW stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.49. 5,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,423. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $36.01.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACIW. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

