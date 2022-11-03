Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 58,055 shares.The stock last traded at $23.54 and had previously closed at $23.39.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23.

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 88,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

