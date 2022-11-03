Adient (ADNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect Adient to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Adient has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.60. Adient has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adient by 2.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Adient by 1.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Adient by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

