Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 183,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after buying an additional 30,732 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,911 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $7.51 on Thursday, hitting $293.71. 90,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933,829. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.94. The company has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

