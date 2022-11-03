Adshares Price Hits $1.70 on Top Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, Adshares has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00008380 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $56.31 million and $304,274.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00011794 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006779 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002250 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,622 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.