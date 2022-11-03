ADT (NYSE:ADT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The security and automation business reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ADT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,379,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,745. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43. ADT has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 40.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth $110,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ADT by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ADT

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

