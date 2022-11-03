AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share.

AerCap Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE AER traded up $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $53.89. 1,644,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,136. AerCap has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67.

Get AerCap alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 537,079 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,489,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 334,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,318,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 275,468 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap Company Profile

AER has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.